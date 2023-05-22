Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 250th Brigade Support Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard conduct baggage detail operations en route to Fort Polk, Louisiana, in support of the 44th IBCT's rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, May 21, 2023. Nearly 3,000 New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers will be assessed on their units' ability to conduct large-scale combat operations in a multi-domain setting against a near-peer opposing force. It is the organization’s largest training exercise in over a decade, with approximately 2,500 additional Soldiers from a dozen states and Puerto Rico also participating. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Devlin Drew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 10:36 Photo ID: 7817418 VIRIN: 230521-Z-GB389-064 Resolution: 5967x4475 Size: 3.59 MB Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Conducting baggage detail ops [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Devlin Drew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.