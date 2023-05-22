Qatar, U.S. Conduct Bilateral Strait of Hormuz Patrol in P-8 Aircraft

STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 24, 2023) Personnel from the Qatari Emiri Navy monitor surveillance of maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz with U.S. crewmembers during a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol flight, May 24, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)
