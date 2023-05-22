Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Qatar, U.S. Conduct Bilateral Strait of Hormuz Patrol in P-8 Aircraft [Image 1 of 2]

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 24, 2023) Personnel from the Qatari Emiri Navy monitor surveillance of maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz with U.S. crewmembers during a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol flight, May 24, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 05:56
    Photo ID: 7816979
    VIRIN: 230524-N-EG592-1039
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 969.38 KB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Qatar, U.S. Conduct Bilateral Strait of Hormuz Patrol in P-8 Aircraft [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Qatar
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    VP-1
    Strait of Hormuz
    P-8A

