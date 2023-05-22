STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 24, 2023) Personnel from the Qatari Emiri Navy monitor surveillance of maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz with U.S. crewmembers during a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol flight, May 24, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 05:56 Photo ID: 7816979 VIRIN: 230524-N-EG592-1039 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 969.38 KB Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Qatar, U.S. Conduct Bilateral Strait of Hormuz Patrol in P-8 Aircraft [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.