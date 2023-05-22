Outgoing Deputy Commanding General Awards Coins on Last Day

U.S. Army Capt. Seth Mykut, right, V Corps Forward engineering ops officer, is awarded a coin of excellence by Maj. Gen. David Womack, left, the outgoing V Corps deputy commanding general in support, on Camp Kosciuszko in Poznan, Poland, May 25, 2023. Maj. Gen. Womack thanked the troops for their tireless efforts in Poland and recognized Soldiers for their excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony X. Sanchez)

