    Outgoing Deputy Commanding General Awards Coins on Last Day [Image 3 of 6]

    Outgoing Deputy Commanding General Awards Coins on Last Day

    POZNAN, POLAND

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Sanchez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Seth Mykut, right, V Corps Forward engineering ops officer, is awarded a coin of excellence by Maj. Gen. David Womack, left, the outgoing V Corps deputy commanding general in support, on Camp Kosciuszko in Poznan, Poland, May 25, 2023. Maj. Gen. Womack thanked the troops for their tireless efforts in Poland and recognized Soldiers for their excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony X. Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 05:39
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

