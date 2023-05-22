U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Womack, the outgoing V Corps deputy commanding general in support, talks about his time with V Corps during his last day at Camp Kosciuszko in Poznan, Poland, May 25, 2023. Maj. Gen. Womack thanked the troops for their tireless efforts in Poland and recognized Soldiers for their excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony X. Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 05:40 Photo ID: 7816901 VIRIN: 230524-A-LC019-1013 Resolution: 5073x3382 Size: 12.73 MB Location: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Outgoing Deputy Commanding General Awards Coins on Last Day [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Anthony Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.