U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Womack, the outgoing V Corps deputy commanding general in support, talks about his time with V Corps during his last day at Camp Kosciuszko in Poznan, Poland, May 25, 2023. Maj. Gen. Womack thanked the troops for their tireless efforts in Poland and recognized Soldiers for their excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony X. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 05:40
|Photo ID:
|7816901
|VIRIN:
|230524-A-LC019-1013
|Resolution:
|5073x3382
|Size:
|12.73 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Outgoing Deputy Commanding General Awards Coins on Last Day [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Anthony Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT