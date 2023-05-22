Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan moves a simulated casualty using the one-person carry method [Image 4 of 5]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan moves a simulated casualty using the one-person carry method

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Joo Min Yoo 

    65th Medical Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan moves a simulated casualty using the one-person carry method during Expert Field Medical Badge testing on April 25th, 2023, at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 02:25
    Photo ID: 7816733
    VIRIN: 230428-A-CF708-170
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 0 B
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan moves a simulated casualty using the one-person carry method [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joo Min Yoo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Command Sergeant Major Ryan Cole - A Journey of Resilience and Dedication in Pursuit of the Expert Field Medical Badge

