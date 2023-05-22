Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Major General Receives Defense Superior Service Medal [Image 5 of 6]

    Marine Corps Major General Receives Defense Superior Service Medal

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon Bate 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Maj. Gen. Robert Sofge (3rd from right), Assistant Chief of Staff and Director for Plans Policy Strategy of UCJ5, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea, stands for a photo with Korean Augmentation To the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers at U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, 25 May 2023. Maj. Gen. Sofge was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal.

