Marine Corps Major General Receives Defense Superior Service Medal

Maj. Gen. Robert Sofge (3rd from right), Assistant Chief of Staff and Director for Plans Policy Strategy of UCJ5, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea, stands for a photo with Korean Augmentation To the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers at U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, 25 May 2023. Maj. Gen. Sofge was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023