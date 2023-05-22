Sailors participate in the Los Angeles Navy fleet week

LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2023) Sailors buy fruit from a street vendor in downtown Hollywood during a Navy command outing during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW). LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead/Released)

