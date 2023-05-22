Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors participate in the Los Angeles Navy fleet week [Image 3 of 5]

    Sailors participate in the Los Angeles Navy fleet week

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2023) Sailors explore downtown Hollywood during a Navy command outing during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW). LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 00:15
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Los Angeles
    CSG9
    CNRSW
    LAFW2023
    LAFleetWeek2023

