Makin Island CAS Exercise

An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, currently embarked with amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), flies above the Pacific Ocean during a close air support (CAS) exercise, May 17, 2023. CAS exercises provide an opportunity for pilots to qualify in aerial warfare actions such as strafes or airstrikes. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

