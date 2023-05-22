Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island CAS Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Makin Island CAS Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, currently embarked with amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), flies above the Pacific Ocean during a close air support (CAS) exercise, May 17, 2023. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 22:43
    Photo ID: 7816431
    VIRIN: 230517-N-YR119-2229
    Resolution: 3467x2181
    Size: 877.37 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    CAS
    MH-60S Sea Hawk
    HSC 21
    MKI

