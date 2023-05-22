PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2023) Religious Program Specialist 3rd Class Patrick White participates in a talent show during a steel beach picnic on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 22, 2023. Steel beach picnics are command-sponsored barbecues held during deployment to raise morale and build camaraderie. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

