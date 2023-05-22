Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Beach Picnic [Image 3 of 5]

    Steel Beach Picnic

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2023) Navy officers prepare food for a steel beach picnic on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 22, 2023. Steel beach picnics are command-sponsored barbecues held during deployment to raise morale and build camaraderie. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    This work, Steel Beach Picnic [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

