230522-N-QF023-111
PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Alneka Samuya, from Sedro Woolley,Washington, garnishes main dish before dinner aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, May 22. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 21:10
|Photo ID:
|7816311
|VIRIN:
|230522-N-QF023-1096
|Resolution:
|4480x5856
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Prepares for Evening Chow [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT