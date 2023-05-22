Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts Routine Operations in Philippine Sea [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts Routine Operations in Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230522-N-QF023-1051
    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2023) Seaman Mahmoud Daffay, from Brooklyn, New York, takes in lines after sea and anchor detail aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, May 22. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 21:10
    Photo ID: 7816307
    VIRIN: 230522-N-QF023-1051
    Resolution: 6098x4480
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts Routine Operations in Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts Routine Operations in Philippine Sea
    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Prepares for Evening Chow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th fleet
    line handlers
    cg 62
    indo-pacific
    uss robert smalls

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT