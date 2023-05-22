USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts Routine Operations in Philippine Sea

230522-N-QF023-1051

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2023) Seaman Mahmoud Daffay, from Brooklyn, New York, takes in lines after sea and anchor detail aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, May 22. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).

