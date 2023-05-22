USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts Routine Operations in Philippine Sea

230522-N-QF023-1051
PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2023) Seaman Mahmoud Daffay, from Brooklyn, New York, takes in lines after sea and anchor detail aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, May 22. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 21:10
|Photo ID:
|7816307
|VIRIN:
|230522-N-QF023-1051
|Resolution:
|6098x4480
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
