Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyclone Division races through command post exercise [Image 5 of 6]

    Cyclone Division races through command post exercise

    EDINBURGH, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erin Bossen 

    38th Infantry Division

    During military operations, 38th Infantry Division conducts a combined arms rehearsal after the subordinate units have given their orders.

    The CAR helps solidify the plans of the subordinate units creating opportunities to align with the plans of other units involved in the operation working towards the overall mission goals set by the higher command.

    During the rehearsal, the units practice their strategies, tactics, and coordination while reviewing their plans to see if there are any differences or gaps needing solutions to reach the common goal smoothly.

    The CAR allows these units to come together and work as a team, maximizing their effectiveness in achieving the mission's objectives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 20:09
    Photo ID: 7816225
    VIRIN: 230516-Z-UG863-005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 0 B
    Location: EDINBURGH, IN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyclone Division races through command post exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Erin Bossen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cyclone Division races through command post exercise
    Cyclone Division races through command post exercise
    Cyclone Division races through command post exercise
    Cyclone Division races through command post exercise
    Cyclone Division races through command post exercise
    Cyclone Division races through command post exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPX
    Indiana National Guard
    38th Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT