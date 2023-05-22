Cyclone Division races through command post exercise

During military operations, 38th Infantry Division conducts a combined arms rehearsal after the subordinate units have given their orders.



The CAR helps solidify the plans of the subordinate units creating opportunities to align with the plans of other units involved in the operation working towards the overall mission goals set by the higher command.



During the rehearsal, the units practice their strategies, tactics, and coordination while reviewing their plans to see if there are any differences or gaps needing solutions to reach the common goal smoothly.



The CAR allows these units to come together and work as a team, maximizing their effectiveness in achieving the mission's objectives.

Date Taken: 05.16.2023
Location: EDINBURGH, IN, US