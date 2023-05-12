Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyclone Division storms command post exercise [Image 11 of 11]

    Cyclone Division storms command post exercise

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    38th Infantry Division

    Staff Sgt. Michael Lemley, third from left, a 38th Infantry Division air missile defense operations sergeant, talks to his fellow Soldiers and his section's adviser during an after action review, Saturday, May 2023. The exercise develops proficiency in communication and synchronization in forward environments.

