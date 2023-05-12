Cyclone Division storms command post exercise

Staff Sgt. Michael Lemley, third from left, a 38th Infantry Division air missile defense operations sergeant, talks to his fellow Soldiers and his section's adviser during an after action review, Saturday, May 2023. The exercise develops proficiency in communication and synchronization in forward environments.

