    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Hearth [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    The hearth pictured is an ancient style more commonly found by archaeologists and appears as a bowl-shaped soil discoloration in the side of an excavation unit. This was found in 2014 at Fort McCoy, Wis., by archaeologists. This hearth was also circular and contained both fire-cracked rock and burned sandstone. The rocks were not distinctly arranged in a circle like the first hearth, suggesting it may have been more of a “fire-pit” style hearth. Like the first hearth, this one extended beyond the limits of the excavation unit. The visible portion of the hearth suggests it was nearly three feet wide and a foot or more in depth. This hearth contained abundant charcoal which provided a radiocarbon age range of 3,055 to 2,870 years ago (+/- 30) after calibration, which dates the hearth to the Late Archaic period (3,500 to 2,500 years ago, or 1,500-500 BC). (Photo by Fort McCoy Archaeology Team)

    hearth
    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT
    Fort McCoy Archaeology

