Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Hearth

This is a type of hearths that was excavated by archaeologists with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands during the 2014 field season at Fort McCoy, Wis. This hearth looks similar to something one might construct today by placing rocks in a ring around the intended location of the fire. This hearth is a circular arrangement consisting of 18 sandstone slabs of varying sizes. (Photo by Fort McCoy Archaeology Team)

