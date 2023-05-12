Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Hearth [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Hearth

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is a type of hearths that was excavated by archaeologists with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands during the 2014 field season at Fort McCoy, Wis. This hearth looks similar to something one might construct today by placing rocks in a ring around the intended location of the fire. This hearth is a circular arrangement consisting of 18 sandstone slabs of varying sizes. (Photo by Fort McCoy Archaeology Team)

    hearth
    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT
    Fort McCoy Archaeology

