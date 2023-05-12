U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Gibson receives the Distinguished Graduate Award during the graduation ceremony for Airman Leadership School class 23-4 and NCO Academy class 23-4, May 24, 2023, at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 12:00 Photo ID: 7814851 VIRIN: 230524-F-MT297-0019 Resolution: 3514x2510 Size: 0 B Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ALS 23-4 & NCO Academy 23-4 Graduate's Award [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.