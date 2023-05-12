Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS 23-4 & NCO Academy 23-4 Graduate's Award [Image 2 of 13]

    ALS 23-4 &amp; NCO Academy 23-4 Graduate's Award

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Posey 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Morgan Haugen receives the Distinguished Graduate Award during the graduation ceremony for Airman Leadership School class 23-4 and NCO Academy class 23-4, May 24, 2023, at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)

    This work, ALS 23-4 & NCO Academy 23-4 Graduate's Award [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG, TEC, ALS, NCOA, education, graduation

