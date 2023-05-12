Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Executive Driver Recognized for Service [Image 2 of 2]

    Executive Driver Recognized for Service

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon Bate 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Staff Sergeant Yoon S. Kim, Executive Driver of United States Forces Korea/Combined Forces Command/United Nations Command, says a few words at the conclusion of this chapter in his military career, Armistice Room, U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, 24 May 2023. Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of USFK/CFC/UNC presented the Joint Service Commendation Medal to him and recognized him for his excellent service.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 10:06
    United States Forces Korea Commander Recognizes Staff Sergeant
    Executive Driver Recognized for Service

