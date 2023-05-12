Executive Driver Recognized for Service

Staff Sergeant Yoon S. Kim, Executive Driver of United States Forces Korea/Combined Forces Command/United Nations Command, says a few words at the conclusion of this chapter in his military career, Armistice Room, U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, 24 May 2023. Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of USFK/CFC/UNC presented the Joint Service Commendation Medal to him and recognized him for his excellent service.
