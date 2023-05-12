Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of United States Forces Korea/Combined Forces Command/United Nations Command, presents Staff Sergeant Yoon S. Kim, Executive Driver of USFK/CFC/UNC, with the Joint Service Commendation Medal in the Armistice Room at U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, 24 May 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 10:06 Photo ID: 7814504 VIRIN: 230524-A-UG630-593 Resolution: 3300x2400 Size: 5.28 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United States Forces Korea Commander Recognizes Staff Sergeant [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Almon Bate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.