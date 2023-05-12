Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Forces Korea Commander Recognizes Staff Sergeant [Image 1 of 2]

    United States Forces Korea Commander Recognizes Staff Sergeant

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon Bate 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of United States Forces Korea/Combined Forces Command/United Nations Command, presents Staff Sergeant Yoon S. Kim, Executive Driver of USFK/CFC/UNC, with the Joint Service Commendation Medal in the Armistice Room at U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, 24 May 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 10:06
    Photo ID: 7814504
    VIRIN: 230524-A-UG630-593
    Resolution: 3300x2400
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Forces Korea Commander Recognizes Staff Sergeant [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Almon Bate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United States Forces Korea Commander Recognizes Staff Sergeant
    Executive Driver Recognized for Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    executive
    driver
    arcom
    armycommendation
    executivedriver

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT