Soldiers assigned to the 690th Rapid Port Opening Element led by Maj. Dennis Rowe gathered at Magnolia Field at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. May 22 ahead of their unit inactivation scheduled May 25.
(Photo Courtesy: Erik Siegel)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 09:48
|Photo ID:
|7814494
|VIRIN:
|230522-A-QT896-086
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|17.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 690th Rapid Port Opening Element to begin inactivation [Image 6 of 6], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT