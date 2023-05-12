Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    690th Rapid Port Opening Element to begin inactivation [Image 5 of 6]

    690th Rapid Port Opening Element to begin inactivation

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 690th Rapid Port Opening Element led by Maj. Dennis Rowe gathered at Magnolia Field at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. May 22 ahead of their unit inactivation scheduled May 25.

    (Photo Courtesy: Erik Siegel)

