Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MASCAL Training on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo [Image 1 of 7]

    MASCAL Training on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo

    KOSOVO

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    KFOR Regional Command-East Latvian Soldiers read over a casualty card, during a mass casualty training event at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, Feb. 14, 2023. During the exercise, Soldiers from six countries including Italy, Finland, Poland, Latvia Latvijas, Denmark and the United States conducted base defense and casualty assessment and evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 08:54
    Photo ID: 7814409
    VIRIN: 230214-Z-LY351-005
    Resolution: 4016x6024
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MASCAL Training on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Herschel Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MASCAL Training on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo
    MASCAL Training on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo
    MASCAL Training on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo
    MASCAL Training on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo
    MASCAL Training on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo
    MASCAL Training on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo
    MASCAL Training on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    MASCAL
    Kosovo
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT