MASCAL Training on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo

KFOR Regional Command-East Latvian Soldiers read over a casualty card, during a mass casualty training event at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, Feb. 14, 2023. During the exercise, Soldiers from six countries including Italy, Finland, Poland, Latvia Latvijas, Denmark and the United States conducted base defense and casualty assessment and evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)

