The last wild horses in Germany, the “Dülmener Wildpferde” graze at Merfelder Bruch reserve in Dülmen, Germany on May 19, 2023. (Photo by Erika Rivera, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 06:41
|Photo ID:
|7814220
|VIRIN:
|230518-A-A0949-796
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.26 MB
|Location:
|DULMEN, NW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dülmen wild horses [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bits of the Benelux: Dülmen wild horses catch public attention
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT