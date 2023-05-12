Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dülmen wild horses [Image 3 of 4]

    Dülmen wild horses

    DULMEN, NW, GERMANY

    05.25.2019

    The last wild horses in Germany, the “Dülmener Wildpferde” gather by the catching group in the annual horse round in Dülmen, Germany on May 25, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Alex Rivera)

    Bits of the Benelux: D&uuml;lmen wild horses catch public attention

    Germany
    horses
    events
    usagbenelux
    armynewswire
    wild-horses

