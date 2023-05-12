YOKOHAMA, Japan (May 24, 2023) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Sailors and a volunteer place bags of collected leaves in a pile during the Yokohama cemetery cleanup event. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

