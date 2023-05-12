YOKOHAMA, Japan (May 24, 2023) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Sailors and a volunteer place bags of collected leaves in a pile during the Yokohama cemetery cleanup event. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 01:16
|Photo ID:
|7813966
|VIRIN:
|230524-N-BB059-1279
|Resolution:
|6585x4395
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokohama Cemetery Cleanup [Image 6 of 6], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
