    Yokohama Cemetery Cleanup [Image 4 of 6]

    Yokohama Cemetery Cleanup

    YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOHAMA, Japan (May 24, 2023) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Sailors load a truck with equipment following the Yokohama cemetery cleanup event. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    This work, Yokohama Cemetery Cleanup [Image 6 of 6], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

