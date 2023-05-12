U.S. Navy pilots prepare to take flight in an EA-18G “Growler,” assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 132, during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 8, 2023. NE 23-1 is a strong example of multilateral cooperation and stands in stark contrast to other examples in the regions, which challenge the international rules-based order through expansive and assertive security actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 00:41
|Photo ID:
|7813948
|VIRIN:
|230508-F-MK545-1367
|Resolution:
|5564x3709
|Size:
|8.89 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VAQ 132 Prepares to Take Flight during Northern Edge 23-1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Northern Edge Exercise: Strengthening International Cooperation and Combat Readiness
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT