Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VAQ 132 Prepares to Take Flight during Northern Edge 23-1 [Image 7 of 7]

    VAQ 132 Prepares to Take Flight during Northern Edge 23-1

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy pilots prepare to take flight in an EA-18G “Growler,” assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 132, during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 8, 2023. NE 23-1 is a strong example of multilateral cooperation and stands in stark contrast to other examples in the regions, which challenge the international rules-based order through expansive and assertive security actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 00:41
    Photo ID: 7813948
    VIRIN: 230508-F-MK545-1367
    Resolution: 5564x3709
    Size: 8.89 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VAQ 132 Prepares to Take Flight during Northern Edge 23-1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VAQ 132 Prepares to Take Flight during Northern Edge 23-1
    VAQ 132 Prepares to Take Flight during Northern Edge 23-1
    VAQ 132 Prepares to Take Flight during Northern Edge 23-1
    VAQ 132 Prepares to Take Flight during Northern Edge 23-1
    VAQ 132 Prepares to Take Flight during Northern Edge 23-1
    VAQ 132 Prepares to Take Flight during Northern Edge 23-1
    VAQ 132 Prepares to Take Flight during Northern Edge 23-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Northern Edge Exercise: Strengthening International Cooperation and Combat Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NorthernEdge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT