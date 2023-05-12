U.S. Navy pilots prepare to take flight in an EA-18G “Growler,” assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 132, during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 8, 2023. NE 23-1 is a strong example of multilateral cooperation and stands in stark contrast to other examples in the regions, which challenge the international rules-based order through expansive and assertive security actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 00:41 Photo ID: 7813948 VIRIN: 230508-F-MK545-1367 Resolution: 5564x3709 Size: 8.89 MB Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VAQ 132 Prepares to Take Flight during Northern Edge 23-1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.