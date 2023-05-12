Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    688th Cyberspace Wingman elaborates on JBSA military ambassador experience [Image 8 of 8]

    688th Cyberspace Wingman elaborates on JBSA military ambassador experience

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Vicente Velazquez, 688th Cyberspace Wing A2/3 Branch Chief, System Operations Support , was nominated by his senior leaders and  hand-selected to serve as the Air Force military ambassador to represent Joint Base San Antonio, where he will attend over 200 community events throughout the 2023 calendar year in order to strengthen DOD relations with civilian  institutions and bolster the 502nd Air Base Wing, 688th Cyberspace Wing and Air Force’s relationship with private, public and local organization partnerships.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 21:04
    Photo ID: 7813843
    VIRIN: 230523-F-DH023-239
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 215.63 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 688th Cyberspace Wingman elaborates on JBSA military ambassador experience [Image 8 of 8], by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    688th Cyberspace Wingman elaborates on JBSA military ambassador experience
    688th Cyberspace Wingman elaborates on JBSA military ambassador experience
    688th Cyberspace Wingman elaborates on JBSA military ambassador experience
    688th Cyberspace Wingman elaborates on JBSA military ambassador experience
    688th Cyberspace Wingman elaborates on JBSA military ambassador experience
    688th Cyberspace Wingman elaborates on JBSA military ambassador experience
    688th Cyberspace Wingman elaborates on JBSA military ambassador experience
    688th Cyberspace Wingman elaborates on JBSA military ambassador experience

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    688th Cyberspace Wingman elaborates on JBSA military ambassador experience

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cyber
    jbsa
    satx
    688th cyberspace wing
    military ambassador
    fiesta2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT