688th Cyberspace Wingman elaborates on JBSA military ambassador experience

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Vicente Velazquez, 688th Cyberspace Wing A2/3 Branch Chief, System Operations Support , was nominated by his senior leaders and hand-selected to serve as the Air Force military ambassador to represent Joint Base San Antonio, where he will attend over 200 community events throughout the 2023 calendar year in order to strengthen DOD relations with civilian institutions and bolster the 502nd Air Base Wing, 688th Cyberspace Wing and Air Force’s relationship with private, public and local organization partnerships.

