688th Cyberspace Wingman elaborates on JBSA military ambassador experience

Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Vicente Velazquez, 688th Cyberspace Wing A2/3 Branch Chief,...... read more read more Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Vicente Velazquez, 688th Cyberspace Wing A2/3 Branch Chief, System Operations Support , was nominated by his senior leaders and hand-selected to serve as the Air Force military ambassador to represent Joint Base San Antonio, where he will attend over 200 community events throughout the 2023 calendar year in order to strengthen DOD relations with civilian institutions and bolster the 502nd Air Base Wing, 688th Cyberspace Wing and Air Force’s relationship with private, public and local organization partnerships. see less | View Image Page

Ever wonder what it is like to be a military ambassador for the city of San Antonio? Well, Tech Sgt. Velazquez has the inside scoop.



U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Vicente Velazquez, 688th Cyberspace Wing A2/3 Branch Chief, System Operations Support , was nominated by his senior leaders and hand-selected to serve as the Air Force military ambassador to represent Joint Base San Antonio, where he will attend over 200 community events throughout the 2023 calendar year in order to strengthen DOD relations with civilian institutions and bolster the 502nd Air Base Wing, 688th Cyberspace Wing and Air Force’s relationship with private, public and local organization partnerships.



The Air Force Ambassador Program is enthusiastically endorsed by the Joint Base San Antonio and 502d Air Base Wing Commander. The objective of this program is to enhance the Air Force image in the local area by spreading good news about life in the Air Force. The program improves community relations by putting Air Force professionalism on display. Its mission is to inform and educate the public about the value of the greatest Air Force the world has ever known – an Air Force that’s vital to the defense and security of the United States and its people. Each year, units from all services across Joint Base San Antonio select military ambassadors to represent their service component during the annual Fiesta San Antonio celebration as well as other events in nearby communities.



The highlight of the ambassador program is participation in Fiesta San Antonio, traditionally an 11-day celebration held every spring to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto, and to recognize and celebrate San Antonio’s rich diverse cultures. Fiesta San Antonio is an internationally known, multi-cultural event that is one of the country’s most unique festivals. Celebrated for more than a century, this extravaganza features more than 150 events, 75,000 volunteers and over 90 non-profit organizations. The top-notch ambassadors take part in nearly 50 events throughout the celebration. It is their outstanding support and participation that further enhances the spirit of Fiesta. This year’s Fiesta took place April 20-30,2023.



Velazquez, a cyber systems operator, enlisted March 28, 2006 and grew up as an Army dependent in the city of Philadelphia, Pa. and Lorain, Ohio. Velazquez also lived in Fayetteville, N.C. and Fairbanks, Alaska. Previously assigned to the 1st Combat Communication Squadron in Ramstein, Germany, Velazquez is a 17-year veteran who has also served in Baghdad, Iraq and on an overseas tour with the Joint Special Operations Command out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



While the role is commonly mistaken as only enduring throughout Fiesta, Velazquez reassured us there is so much more to being the ambassador and gave 688th Cyberspace Wing Public Affairs all of the inside details of what it means to fulfill the distinguished role of Joint Base San Antonio Military Ambassador of the Year.



Q: How did you decide to apply to be a JBSA Ambassador?



A: My old superintendent, Senior Master Sgt. Tito Bonilla from my previous duty station in Germany was stationed at Lackland and said that when I arrived in San Antonio I should apply because I would be a good it for it. He saw something in me and felt that my ability to communicate with people would be great for community relations, and that I could represent the Air Force in a way that people could see that you can have fun, be successful and still maintain a professional image.



Q: What are some common misconceptions about the ambassador role?



A: I am the 2023 JBSA military ambassador for the entire year, not just for Fiesta. During Fiesta, you are not attached to your organic unit, you are assigned to the lead Wing PA office for those 11 days. In my case I was assigned to U.S. Army North Public Affairs Office and was dedicated to that role in the PA office. Even though most of the events are throughout Fiesta, it is a year-round commitment. Some of the other events I participate in are Armed Forces Day parade, Army ball, Marine corps ball, Air force ball, Labor day events and anywhere we can exude a positive military professional image that integrates with the community. It is extremely busy, time management is essential. I take care of my top priorities and my leadership does understand the program.



Q: What was the application process like?



A: The process of applying in August of 2022. I had to get an endorsement from my commander, provide my bio and describe why I felt I would be a good fit. I attended a physical board, they reviewed my package a few months later I found out I was selected. The submission process was tedious and the board was a little intimidating, but it has been surreal knowing that the board and the process had enough confidence in me to represent the Air Force in this great city of San Antonio.



Q: What were some of the notable experiences you had while engaging during Fiesta



A: At first didn’t know what I got into it--people love the military here. We’d hear a lot of service stories. Seeing us reminds them of something when they were younger and they have love and respect for what we do and how we represent the community.



Being from Cyber presented a lot of opportunities. I met a few teachers and they expressed interest in bringing STEM and cyber mentorship to their schools and programs.

There were a lot of networking and connections at both public and private events.



I was just overwhelmed from the love. Everyone knows what the [Ambassador] program is and shake your hand, some people were waiting outside for 30-40 min because it meant something to them. I tried to individualize as much as possible, everyone is important, and we want to talk and give back time. Even though we are strangers we still have things in common and I want to maintain that energy.



Q: What does a day in the life of an Ambassador during Fiesta look like?



A: There are a lot of the school visits elementary middle school. There is good energy, and the younger kids have an adoration for what we do for the community as a military. We visited 12-15 schools, around San Antonio, South Side, Lackland ISD, Stone Oak. Most of the time transportation provided at Fort Sam Houston and we would go with the PA team. We’d move in police convoys since we were on such a tight schedule. Most events we would eat in between. There were a total of 10 ambassadors- two from each service. They were long days because we would leave 7 a.m. and wouldn’t finish until 12 a.m. on some nights.

It can be overwhelming- my fellow Air Force ambassador and I would tag team engagements to balance as much as possible. When we had 2-3 hour breaks I would decompress, clean my uniform and get prepared for the next day. We built long term friendships among the military ambassador, and it is an experience we all shared and can relate to offline and for years to come.



Q: What is something you learned about the city during Fiesta?



A: I knew about Fiesta before, but being a part of it provided a different angle. It is a celebration very unique to San Antonio. I really saw the love and adoration the city has for the military. I have moved around a lot and it is unique here. They are pro military and want to get to know you and feel that you represent something that they care about. The community wants to really have a deep relationship with ambassadors, and we represent to them something bigger than themselves. Seeing military members strikes a cord with someone everywhere we go. We remind them of someone—a brother, a sister, a grandfather, someone who holds a special place in their heart.



Q:Would you recommend the military ambassador program?



A: Yes, it is once in a lifetime experience. As much as you give to the program you also get back. It is a lot of sacrifice, weekend and after hours. It takes a certain personality type and is not for everyone. If you have that personality type I would highly recommend it. What you do has a larger impact than you know and you get to see it in the community and it is very rewarding.