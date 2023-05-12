2023 Idaho Innovative Readiness Training

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Landon Helm, 161st Medical Group physician assistant, and U.S. Army Sgt. Erin Sakelaris, Idaho Army National Guard Medical Detachment medic, connect echocardiogram sensors to a patient during the Innovative Readiness Training event at the Human Development Center in Owyhee, Nevada May 22, 2023. Approximately 100 Soldiers and Airmen from the Arizona, Idaho, Minnesota and Nevada National Guards are providing care for local residents May 22-24 as part of Operation Nimiipuu Health. Operation Nimiipuu Health is an Office of Secretary of Defense Reserve Affairs-sponsored, Army National Guard-led, multi-service training event. As part of the Innovative Readiness Training program, the event is designed to improve service member readiness while providing key services to American communities. The IRT event kicked off last week in Lapwai, Idaho and operated there through May 18 before arriving at Duck Valley.

