    2023 Idaho Innovative Readiness Training [Image 1 of 4]

    2023 Idaho Innovative Readiness Training

    OWYHEE, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Soldiers and Airmen from the Arizona, Idaho, Nevada and Minnesota National Guards participate in a briefing before the start of the Innovative Readiness Training event at the Human Development Center in Owyhee, Nevada May 22, 2023. Approximately 100 Soldiers and Airmen from the Arizona, Idaho, Minnesota and Nevada National Guards are providing care for local residents May 22-24 as part of Operation Nimiipuu Health. Operation Nimiipuu Health is an Office of Secretary of Defense Reserve Affairs-sponsored, Army National Guard-led, multi-service training event. As part of the Innovative Readiness Training program, the event is designed to improve service member readiness while providing key services to American communities. The IRT event kicked off last week in Lapwai, Idaho and operated there through May 18 before arriving at Duck Valley.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 17:23
    Photo ID: 7813511
    VIRIN: 230522-Z-RC891-0006
    Location: OWYHEE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Idaho Innovative Readiness Training [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

