EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Westin Shular, 366th Training Squadron explosive ordnance disposal preliminary course instructor, demonstrates EOD techniques May 3, 2023, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The students will spend the next few weeks here before they move on to the Naval School EOD course at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julie Svoboda)

