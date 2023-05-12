U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Westin Shular, 366th Training Squadron explosive ordnance disposal preliminary course instructor, demonstrates EOD techniques May 3, 2023, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The students will spend the next few weeks here before they move on to the Naval School EOD course at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julie Svoboda)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 17:28
|Photo ID:
|7813496
|VIRIN:
|230503-O-GQ424-134
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally [Image 13 of 13], by Julie Svoboda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT