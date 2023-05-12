Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally [Image 13 of 13]

    EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Julie Svoboda 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force students are training at the Explosive Ordnance Disposal preliminary course May 3, 2023, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The students will spend the next few weeks here before they move on to the Naval School EOD course at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julie Svoboda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 17:28
    Photo ID: 7813498
    VIRIN: 230503-O-GQ424-236
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 722.48 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally [Image 13 of 13], by Julie Svoboda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally
    EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally
    EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally
    EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally
    EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally
    EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally
    EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally
    EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally
    EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally
    EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally
    EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally
    EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally
    EOD Preliminary Course Challenges Students Physically and Mentally

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal

    TAGS

    Explosives Training
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Training and Development
    Training and Combat Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT