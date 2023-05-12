Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William L. Thigpen, Commanding General of U.S. Army South, welcomes Peruvian Army Brig. Gen. Marco Marin, U.S. Army South's new Deputy Commanding General - Interoperability, after presenting him with a unit patch during a patching ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas on May 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 14:19
    This work, Patching Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    Partnership
    DCG-I

