U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William L. Thigpen, Commanding General of U.S. Army South, presents Peruvian Army Brig. Gen. Marco Marin, U.S. Army South's new Deputy Commanding General - Interoperability, with a unit patch during a patching ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas on May 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)
