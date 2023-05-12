U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William L. Thigpen, Commanding General of U.S. Army South, presents Peruvian Army Brig. Gen. Marco Marin, U.S. Army South's new Deputy Commanding General - Interoperability, with a unit patch during a patching ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas on May 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)

