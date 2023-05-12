A B-1B Lancer from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron arrives at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, May 23, 2023 for Bomber Task Force Europe 23-3. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 14:30
|Photo ID:
|7812858
|VIRIN:
|230523-F-VS137-1007
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th EBS arrives at RAF Fairford for BTF 23-3 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Matthew Angulo
