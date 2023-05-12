9th EBS arrives at RAF Fairford for BTF 23-3

A B-1B Lancer from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron arrives at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, May 23, 2023 for Bomber Task Force Europe 23-3. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

