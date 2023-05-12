Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th EBS arrives at RAF Fairford for BTF 23-3 [Image 3 of 3]

    9th EBS arrives at RAF Fairford for BTF 23-3

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies overhead at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, May 23, 2023 for Bomber Task Force Europe 23-3. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th EBS arrives at RAF Fairford for BTF 23-3 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    USEUCOM
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force Europe

