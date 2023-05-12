Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALA: Forging the wings of leadership [Image 4 of 4]

    ALA: Forging the wings of leadership

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Noncommissioned Officers attend the Airpower Leadership Academy at the Consolidated Learning Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 15, 2023. ALA bridges the gap between Airman Leadership School and the Academy by providing necessary professional education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 13:04
    Photo ID: 7812681
    VIRIN: 230516-F-MU509-1031
    Resolution: 5032x3594
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, ALA: Forging the wings of leadership [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    ALA
    17th Training Wing
    Airpower Leadership Academy

