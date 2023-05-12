Noncommissioned Officers attend the Airpower Leadership Academy at the Consolidated Learning Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 15, 2023. ALA bridges the gap between Airman Leadership School and the Academy by providing necessary professional education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 13:04
|Photo ID:
|7812681
|VIRIN:
|230516-F-MU509-1031
|Resolution:
|5032x3594
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALA: Forging the wings of leadership [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ALA: Forging the wings of leadership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT