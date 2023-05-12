ALA: Forging the wings of leadership

The 17th Training Wing held the Airpower Leadership Academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 15 to May 19.



The course provides noncommissioned officers with the necessary skill set to lead and develop peers and the future force.



Goodfellow held its first ALA class in November of 2022 and is an ever-changing professional development course, originally 10 weeks long but condensed to one week.



“The difference between the last course and this one is we have a basis of feedback that we could pull from to improve the course,” said Tech. Sgt. Christian Arvelo, ALA facilitator. “Our direction was to try to improve the course to what NCOs feel they need in today’s Air Force.”



The course provides students access to years of experience through volunteer guest speakers who teach essential lessons on tough conversations and servant leadership. ALA is designed for service members ranking from E-5 to E-6 to help bridge a gap between Airman Leadership School and NCO Academy.



“This week was impactful,” said Staff Sgt. Carlos Wooten, 312th Training Squadron instructor. “I’m super happy I attended the class because I reaffirmed what I’m doing and why I’m doing it, while giving me other perspectives that I needed.”



The attendees were hand selected by leadership with the expectation to relay what they learned to members who did not receive the opportunity to attend the class.

