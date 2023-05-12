Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness [Image 8 of 10]

    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Gabriel Archer 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    USNMRTC Yokosuka Sailors treat a simulated casualty during a large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness at USNH Yokosuka

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 01:37
    Photo ID: 7811736
    VIRIN: 230517-O-TE110-749
    Resolution: 1366x1267
    Size: 0 B
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness [Image 10 of 10], by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness

    United States Navy

    Navy Medicine (BUMED)

