Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness [Image 9 of 10]

    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Gabriel Archer 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    Airmen from the 374th Medical Group and Soldiers from U.S. Army MEDDAC-Japan instruct USNH Sailors on the use of a helicopter litter at a large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness at USNH Yokosuka

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 01:37
    Photo ID: 7811746
    VIRIN: 230518-O-TE110-879
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 0 B
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness [Image 10 of 10], by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness
    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine (BUMED)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT