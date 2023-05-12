USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts, large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness

Airmen from the 374th Medical Group and Soldiers from U.S. Army MEDDAC-Japan instruct USNH Sailors on the use of a helicopter litter at a large-scale, multi-day, joint-partner exercise to promote interoperability and readiness at USNH Yokosuka

Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP