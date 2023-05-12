230522-N-HG389-0049 LANGKAWI, Malaysia (May 22, 2023) Guests await the commencement of the opening ceremony for the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) Malaysia at the Langkawi International Convention Centre, May 22. LIMA 2023 brings together government and military leaders to promote good will, strengthen cooperation and serve as an ideal platform for world’s navies to showcase their prowess, air and sea power, naval diplomacy, and cooperation in a global arena. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

This work, LIMA Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.