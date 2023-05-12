LIMA Opening Ceremony

230522-N-HG389-0013 LANGKAWI, Malaysia (May 22, 2023) Performers play instruments for guests as they arrive to the opening ceremony and VIP dinner for the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) Malaysia at the Langkawi International Convention Centre, May 22. LIMA 2023 brings together government and military leaders to promote good will, strengthen cooperation and serve as an ideal platform for world’s navies to showcase their prowess, air and sea power, naval diplomacy, and cooperation in a global arena. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

