    Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander tours new neighborhood State-of-the-Art Emergency Department [Image 2 of 4]

    Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander tours new neighborhood State-of-the-Art Emergency Department

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    COL Brian Jacobs, Commander, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, is interviewed by a local news network on May 8, 2023, at the new state-of-the-art 24/7 emergency department at Maimonides Medical Center, in Bay Ridge, NY.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    This work, Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander tours new neighborhood State-of-the-Art Emergency Department [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman

    New State-of-the-Art Emergency Department at Maimonides Medical Center Fills Healthcare Gap for the Garrison Community

    Brooklyn
    Community Outreach
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Emergency Facility
    Engaging with Community Leaders

