New State-of-the-Art Emergency Department at Maimonides Medical Center Fills Healthcare Gap for the Garrison Community

Photo By Mark Getman | COL Brian Jacobs, Commander, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, Dr. Eitan...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | COL Brian Jacobs, Commander, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, Dr. Eitan Dickman, Executive Vice Chair of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Ahmed Rashed, Medical Director of Maimonides Bay Ridge Emergency Department, Tamar Motov, the Director of Nursing for Emergency Medicine, Dominica Hussein, Fort Hamilton Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, on May 8, 2023, at the new state-of-the-art 24/7 emergency department at Maimonides Medical Center, in Bay Ridge, NY. see less | View Image Page

In a recent tour led by Dr. Eitan Dickman, Executive Vice Chair of Emergency Medicine, on May 8th, 2023, COL Brian Jacobs, Commander, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, visited the brand new cutting-edge 24/7 emergency department at Maimonides Medical Center.



The facility, situated just one mile from Fort Hamilton Garrison, addresses a significant healthcare void in the Bay Ridge area, where the garrison is located, as well as for Dyker Heights, and surrounding communities in Brooklyn.



Dr. Ahmed Rashed, Medical Director of Maimonides Bay Ridge Emergency Department, and Tamar Motov, the Director of Nursing for Emergency Medicine, also accompanied Colonel Jacobs on the tour.



Dickman emphasized the dire need for improved healthcare services following the closure of Victory Memorial Hospital fifteen years ago. “Our mission is to restore a high level of care to Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, and the neighboring neighborhoods”, stated Dickman.



Spanning a single level and covering 15,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art emergency department is housed within the former Victory Memorial Hospital site.



Dr. Rashed highlighted the facility's comprehensive range of emergency services, including pediatrics, obstetrics, mental health, cardiac care, stroke treatment, and orthopedics. Equipped with 22 treatment bays, the center can swiftly expand to double its capacity in response to mass casualty incidents.



Proximity has been a pressing issue for the community. Dr. Rashed explained, "The closest emergency room, NYU Langone, is 2.2 miles away, while the main Maimonides campus is 2.1 miles away. In Brooklyn, two miles may as well be another state."



The new state-of-the-art emergency department at Maimonides Medical Center serves as a beacon of hope, filling the healthcare gap in Bay Ridge and Fort Hamilton, providing critical care when it matters most.



"By establishing this facility, we fulfill a crucial community need and ensure accessibility and prompt medical attention for the diverse and resilient residents of Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, and surrounding areas”, added Dickman.



The new state-of-the-art emergency department at Maimonides Medical Center serves as a beacon of hope, filling the healthcare gap in Bay Ridge and Fort Hamilton, providing critical care when it matters most.



At the end of the tour, Jacobs expressed his gratitude for the emergency department's proximity to Fort Hamilton Garrison, emphasizing its life-saving potential.



"Having this vital facility within a short walking distance is of utmost importance to service members, civilian employees, and residents of the garrison community," Jacobs emphasized.